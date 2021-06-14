Left Menu

Diabolical mindset people working to obstruct temple construction in Ayodhaya: Chahar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:08 IST
Hitting out at the opposition over allegations related to land purchased by the Ram temple trust in Ayodhaya, BJP's Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar on Monday said that some people of ''diabolical mindset'' are working to obstruct the construction of the temple. The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has purchased a land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

Chahar said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and general secretary of the trust Champat Rai has clearly stated all facts related to the land deal.

The BJP leader asserted that the land purchased by the trust is at a relatively lower price compared to market prices, adding that the mayor of Ayodhaya has also clarified that it is a fair land deal.

''This is not the first time that obstructions have been created to not let the Ram temple get constructed in Ayodhaya. And now even after the Supreme Court's verdict on this issue, some people with diabolical mindset are working to obstruct the contruction of the temple,'' Chahar said in a statement.

Taking on the Samajwadi Party, Chahar said the party made such false allegations as it suits its politics on minority appeasement, while the AAP is doing so to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

