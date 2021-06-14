Badal seeks new date to appear before SIT, says advised 10-day bed rest by doctors

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday asked the SIT, probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, to reschedule the date of his appearance before it, saying he is not keeping good health.

Reiterating his “intent and commitment” to fully cooperate with the law and ''complete faith'' in the judiciary, Badal, in his communication to the SIT chairman, said that he has been advised “complete bed rest for ten days by doctors”.

The SIT had summoned the Shiromani Akali Dal stalwart to appear before it with ''relevant records'' on Wednesday at a rest house in Mohali on June 16.

Earlier in the day, a SAD spokesperson had said Badal would not appear before the special investigation team (SIT) on June 16 due to health reasons.

In his two-page response to the summons from the SIT, Badal said “as soon as my health gets better, I will be available to join the investigation as per law, at my current place of residence (MLA flat in Chandigarh)”.

The nonagenarian leader expressed hope that “this SIT, unlike the previous one, would respect the law of the land and conduct a fair investigation, withstanding political interference from the ruling dispensation” which, he said, had been “brazenly subverting the law for petty political gains”.

“The entire process of investigations already stands brazenly compromised through blatant and unapologetic political interference and it reeks too strongly of political vendetta to inspire any confidence about a fair process of law being followed,” Badal alleged in communication to the SIT of Punjab police.

In spite of this, Badal said, he will cooperate fully with the investigation process.

The former CM, who also enclosed his medical certificate with the letter, pointed out that the very need for the present SIT had “arisen out of the brazen politicisation of the case by the previous SIT”.

In this regard, Badal came down heavily on “one of the members of the previous SIT” for his “overtly political conduct” which had “subverted” the entire investigation process.

“With a callous and contemptuous disregard for all the established procedures and norms, this officer completely usurped and appropriated to himself the entire functioning and designated role of all other members of the SIT, including its chairman and rendered them redundant and they were reportedly not even a part of the investigative process,” Badal wrote.

While referring to some reports, the former CM further said the findings of the previous SIT had been “scripted” jointly by half a dozen high profile members of the ruling party and these reports had never been contradicted.

“I hardly need to emphasize that all through my long career as a servant of the people, I have not only been a law-abiding citizen of the country but have always ensured that the law of the land is held in the highest esteem,” said Badal.

“As such, I am committed to cooperating with investigations underway,” he wrote.

Badal was the CM when the sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents took place in Faridkot in 2015.

The Punjab government formed the new SIT led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The new SIT is investigating the two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018, in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

The high court had on April 9 this year quashed a report by an earlier Punjab Police SIT into the firing at people protesting in Kotkapura in 2015 over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

The court had then directed the state government to set up a new SIT without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an Indian Police Service officer who was part of the earlier team. Singh took voluntary retirement after the court order.

The police had also opened fire at a similar demonstration in Behbal Kalan, also in Faridkot, where two people were killed. A separate probe is underway in that case.

