Committee to look into cancelling memberships of 2 TMC MPs, says Sudip Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Sudip Banerjee on Monday said a committee will be formed to look into demands made by him seeking cancellation of the membership of TMC MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mondal who had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:33 IST
TMC MP Sudip Banerjee speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed me over the phone that a committee will be formed to look into the demands regarding the cancellation of the two MPs' membership who are no longer with the TMC. In support of the demand, all the media photographs and videos were provided to the Speaker, so it could be verified if the demands of cancellation are genuine or not," Banerjee told ANI. Asked about the Monsoon session of Parliament, Banerjee said: "As the Monsoon Parliament session is still undecided, it is better to hold the meeting virtually. So that atleast the important issues like hike in fuel prices, vaccines issues, could be discussed. It can only be decided by the Central government as Speaker can not fix up the meetings of all parties.

On June 2, Banerjee had spoken to Birla urging him to disqualify Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mondal as Lok Sabha MPs from TMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

