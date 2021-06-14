Gehlot govt makes 196 political appointments in 33 civic bodies

The Rajasthan government on Monday nominated 196 people in 33 urban local bodies against seats vacant for political appointments.

Thousands of political appointments are pending in the state for which a faction of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other party MLAs and workers, have been raising demand for more than a year. According to the list released by the Department of Local Self Government, the members of 33 civic bodies have been nominated. Names for political appointments were sought at the district level in February this year. Congress general secretary and state in-charge Ajay Maken had then said, ''It will be our endeavour that the appointment in boards and corporations at the district level, where about 25 to 30 thousand political appointments are to be made, are completed in the first fortnight of February.'' But the matter was postponed due to the budget session of the assembly and the bye-elections on its three seats.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and his supporting MLAs have been continuously demanding the appointments. Congress leader Sachin Pilot camp's MLAs Vedprakash Solanki, Mukesh Bhakar and Ram Niwas Gavadia had last week raised the issue of the delay in the Cabinet expansion and political appointments by the government and demanded early appointments.

