Left Menu

Gehlot govt makes 196 political appointments in 33 civic bodies

The Rajasthan government on Monday nominated 196 people in 33 urban local bodies against seats vacant for political appointments.Thousands of political appointments are pending in the state for which a faction of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other party MLAs and workers, have been raising demand for more than a year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:46 IST
Gehlot govt makes 196 political appointments in 33 civic bodies
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Monday nominated 196 people in 33 urban local bodies against seats vacant for political appointments.

Thousands of political appointments are pending in the state for which a faction of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other party MLAs and workers, have been raising demand for more than a year. According to the list released by the Department of Local Self Government, the members of 33 civic bodies have been nominated. Names for political appointments were sought at the district level in February this year. Congress general secretary and state in-charge Ajay Maken had then said, ''It will be our endeavour that the appointment in boards and corporations at the district level, where about 25 to 30 thousand political appointments are to be made, are completed in the first fortnight of February.'' But the matter was postponed due to the budget session of the assembly and the bye-elections on its three seats.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and his supporting MLAs have been continuously demanding the appointments. Congress leader Sachin Pilot camp's MLAs Vedprakash Solanki, Mukesh Bhakar and Ram Niwas Gavadia had last week raised the issue of the delay in the Cabinet expansion and political appointments by the government and demanded early appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021