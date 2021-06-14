Raj CM has held 355 video conferences on Covid in last 15-16 months

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has conducted around 355 video conferences on Covid in the last 15-16 months, according to an official statement issued on Monday. Doctors have suggested holding meetings through video conferences only for one-two months, the statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has conducted around 355 video conferences on Covid in the last 15-16 months, according to an official statement issued on Monday. In view of post-Covid repercussions after infection and as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, the chief minister is not holding meetings in person, it said. ''Extraordinary meetings have been held regarding corona (Covid) and in the last 15-16 months, about 355 video conferences have been conducted,'' according to the statement. It said that the chief minister is conduction all meetings and interactions through video conference and video call. ''Doctors have suggested holding meetings through video conferences only for one-two months,'' the statement said.

