Two crore people vaccinated, Bengal lot safer now: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two crore people in West Bengal have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Citing a report which stated that the coronavirus positivity rate in Bengal had jumped to 32 per cent during the assembly elections, Banerjee pointed out that it has now come down to six per cent.

''We have inoculated at least two crore people in private and government sectors,'' Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Bengal is a lot safer now, she maintained.

''I was going through a report which said that the COVID positivity rate had risen to 22 per cent during the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase of polling. It further increased to 32 per cent in the last phase. As of now, however, it has come down to six per cent,'' the CM said.

Talking about her initiative to distribute ration at doorsteps, Banerjee said a discussion on the matter was held with officers of the food department earlier in the day.

''It will take some time for us to launch the 'Duare Ration' programme. We held a meeting in this regard with senior officials of the food department here,'' she explained.

Banerjee further noted that her government, under its Krishak Bandhu Scheme, would start distributing recently hiked aid among farmers from June 16.

The CM further said that her government has no problem in implementing the Centre's 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme, days after the Supreme Court asked the state to do so at the earliest ''We do not have any problem with the implementation of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme. It is under process.

Some Aadhaar verification is due. We will sort it out in three months,'' she added.

