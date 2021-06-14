Punjab: AAP holds protest against post-matric scholarship 'scam'

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday held a protest outside the official residence of the chief minister here over alleged misappropriation of post-matric scholarship funds.

Led by party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers raised slogans against the Amarinder Singh-led government and demanded dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

They also demanded release of pending amounts under the post-matric scholarship for schedule castes.

Police personnel were deployed outside the residence of the chief minister and barricades were also put up.

After AAP leaders begun their protest, police personnel detained them and took them in a bus to the nearest police station.

AAP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura could not observe his hunger strike, as planned, outside the residence of the chief minister after he along with other workers were detained.

They were later released by police.

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha and legislator Cheema condemned the police action and said it was “murder of democracy.” Cheema said the AAP workers would observe hunger strike outside offices of all the deputy commissioners in the state on Tuesday.

He demanded that a case should be registered against Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore post matric scholarship “scam”.

Allegations of Rs 64 crore misappropriation from the scholarship fund for scheduled caste students had surfaced last year. Thereafter, the chief minister had directed the chief secretary to conduct a thorough enquiry.

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated Minister Dharamsot.

MLAs Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Budhram and Baldev Singh said that the AAP had raised its voice against the alleged scholarship ''scam''.

They said even though the state government had released some amount to private colleges but Dalit students would not be able to sit for their exams till the government releases the pending amount of Rs 1,539 crore under the post-matric scholarship for scheduled castes.

Amarinder Singh's government had ''robbed'' the rights of Dalits during its tenure, the AAP leaders alleged.

While the government embezzled the scholarship money of Dalit students, it has also discriminated in giving jobs to Dalit youth and promotions to employees, they alleged.

