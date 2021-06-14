Two Maharashtra BJP MPs discuss Maratha quota ahead of launch of agitation

BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who has announced an agitation for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra from June 16, on Monday met the party's Rajya Sabha member, Udayanraje Bhosale, here and held a detailed discussion with him over the quota issue.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as ''unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

''I had a detailed discussion with Udayanraje Bhosale over the issue of Maratha quota and almost on all the major points we are on the same page,'' said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

He was speaking to reporters after the meeting with Bhosale, the 13th direct descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said the state government has two options to get the quota for the community. ''First, go for a review petition and if the review petition is struck down, then go for a curative petition. However, as per the suggestions of the Bhosale committee, there is no need for a curative petition,'' he said.

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale, set up by the state government, studied the SC ruling and suggested filing a review petition.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said another option left is to constitute a new commission and prove that the Maratha community is socially and economically backward.

''After that take the issue with the governor and the governor will take it up with the President of India. The President will send it to the central backward commission and also ask it to present the issue in Parliament,'' he said.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said till the quota goal is achieved, the state government should provide concessions to the poor from the Maratha community (on lines of OBCs), set up new hostels for community students in every district and use other ways to ensure welfare of members of the social group.

Udayanraje Bhosale said the state government should convene a special assembly session to discuss the quota issue.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati had earlier said a statewide agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community will be launched from Kolhapur on June 16. PTI SPK RSY RSY

