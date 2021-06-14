UK PM Johnson: Delay to lockdown easing will help create "wall of immunity"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday predicted that delaying the removal of COVID-19 restrictions would help create a wall of immunity that would prevent any further delays.

Johnson has postponed his plans to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by a month to July 19.

"We will have built up a very considerable wall of immunity around the whole of the population, and at that stage, on the basis of the evidence that I can see now, I'm confident that we will be able to go forward with the ... full opening," he told a news conference.

