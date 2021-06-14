Left Menu

Guj BJP MLAs to meet on Tue to discuss COVID-19, cyclone relief

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:08 IST
Guj BJP MLAs to meet on Tue to discuss COVID-19, cyclone relief
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat BJP MLAs will meet on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive as well as relief work in areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in mid-May, party functionaries said.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel as well as state unit chief CR Paatil, state general secretaries and state parliamentary board members among others, they added.

Deputy CM Patel, in a statement, said the meeting of all BJP MLAs was being held after a gap of two months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The MLAs will be given a presentation on the state government's work during the second wave of COVID-19, as well as on the relief and restoration work in cyclone-affected areas, he said.

A detailed action plan to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive will also be discussed in the meeting and a presentation on advance planning done to tackle a possible third wave will be shown to the invitees, Patel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021