Bahrain's crown prince congratulates new Israeli PM Bennett - BNA

Bahrain's crown prince sent a congratulatory telegraph to new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he expressed his sincere wishes to the formed government for success in its tasks "in a way that strengthen the pillars of development, stability, and peace in the region and the world," Bahrain state news agency (BNA) said on Monday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)