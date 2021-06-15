Zelenskiy says he welcomes NATO stance on Ukraine membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed a NATO statement confirming Ukraine's eventual entry into the military alliance.
Zelenskiy's administration has urged NATO to speed up Ukraine's entry through a Membership Action Plan. Earlier on Monday he told Reuters that he wanted a clear "yes" or "no" from U.S. President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine such a plan.
"NATO leaders confirmed that (Ukraine) will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high vs yen, U.S. inflation beats expectations
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert; U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people and more