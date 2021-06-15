Kolkata ex-mayor visits senior TMC leader's home, fuels speculation over move

Fuelling speculation of his next political move, ex-mayor of Kolkata Sovon Chatterjee on Monday made a courtesy visit to the residence of his former Trinamool Congress colleague Partha Chatterjee on Monday evening, a day after the senior state minister lost his mother.

Sovon Chatterjee, who had joined the BJP only to leave it before assembly polls, reached the house of the TMC secretary general in the evening and expressed his condolences. He was accompanied by his friend Baisakhi Banerjee.

The minister's 91-year-old mother died on Sunday.

''It was a courtesy visit. I don't have the mentality to discuss politics with someone whose mother expired just yesterday,'' Sovon Chatterjee told reporters later.

Asked if there was any possibility of his returning to TMC, he said it is not the place or time to discuss such issues.

Baisakhi Banerjee, however, thanked TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for standing by Sovon Chatterjee after he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation case along with three other leaders.

''This shows that Didi's love remains the same for us.

Personal ties go beyond politics,'' she added.

Senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and Sovon Chatterjee were arrested in the case last month. They are now out on bail.

Several TMC leaders who had joined the BJP have indicated willingness to return to the Mamata Banerjee-led party after it swept the election.

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee also visited Partha Chatterjee's residence.

Mukul Roy, the saffron partys national vice- president, has already come back to the TMC even after winning.

