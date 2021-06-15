Left Menu

Biden calls on Americans to get COVID jabs as death toll approaches 600,000

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans not to let their guard down because the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly subsiding, but to get vaccinated as the total death toll in the country closing in on 600,000.

"We are approaching a sad milestone - almost 600,000 lost lives because of COVID-19 in America," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday. "That's why I continue to say: If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as possible."

