Biden calls on Americans to get COVID jabs as death toll approaches 600,000

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans not to let their guard down because the COVID-19 pandemic is slowly subsiding, but to get vaccinated as the total death toll in the country closing in on 600,000.

"We are approaching a sad milestone - almost 600,000 lost lives because of COVID-19 in America," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday. "That's why I continue to say: If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)