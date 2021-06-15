Left Menu

Biden says he not seeking conflict with Russia, but ready to respond

Updated: 15-06-2021 01:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that China and Russia were trying to split the transatlantic alliance and that, while he was not seeking conflict with Russia, NATO would respond if Moscow "continued its harmful activities".

"We're facing a once in a century global health crisis at the same time the demographic values that undergird are under increasing pressure both internally and externally. Russia and China are both seeking to drive a wedge in our transatlantic solidarity," Biden told a news conference after a meeting of NATO leaders.

Biden said he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he was not looking for conflict with Russia, but that NATO would respond if Russia continued its harmful activities.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

