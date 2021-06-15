Biden says will offer cooperation to "worthy adversary" Putin
U.S. President Joe Biden said his Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "critical" and that he'd offer to Moscow to cooperate on areas of common intrest if the Kremlin so choses.
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. President Joe Biden said his Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "critical" and that he'd offer to Moscow to cooperate on areas of common intrest if the Kremlin so choses. Biden characterised Putin as "an adversary, or someone who could be an adversary", as bright and tough.
"I will make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he choses," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels. "If he choses not to cooperate and acts in the way he has in the past related to cyber seurity and some other activies, we will respond, we will respond in kind," the U.S. leader said, adding he would "make clear where the red lines are" to Putin as well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high vs yen, U.S. inflation beats expectations
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert; U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people and more