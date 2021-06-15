Biden says Ukraine must root out corruption to join NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday Ukraine needed to root out corruption and meet other criteria to join NATO but that Russia's annexation of Crimea and Moscow's role in eastern part of the country did not mean Kiyv woud never be let in.
"The fact is that they still need to fight corruption," Biden said after a NATO summit. "In the meantime, we will do all we can to put Ukraine in a position to be able to resist Russian aggression... to maintain their physical security," Biden said.
