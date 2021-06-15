Left Menu

Biden says will offer cooperation to "worthy adversary" Putin

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said his Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "critical" and that he'd offer to Moscow to cooperate on areas of common intrest if the Kremlin so choses.

Biden characterised Putin as "an adversary, or someone who could be an adversary", as bright and tough. "I will make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he choses," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

"If he choses not to cooperate and acts in the way he has in the past related to cyber seurity and some other activies, we will respond, we will respond in kind," the U.S. leader said, adding he would "make clear where the red lines are" to Putin as well.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

