Biden says will offer cooperation to "worthy adversary" Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden said his Wednesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be "critical" and that he'd offer to Moscow to cooperate on areas of common intrest if the Kremlin so choses.

Biden characterised Putin as "an adversary, or someone who could be an adversary", as bright and tough. "I will make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he choses," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Advertisement

"If he choses not to cooperate and acts in the way he has in the past related to cyber seurity and some other activies, we will respond, we will respond in kind," the U.S. leader said, adding he would "make clear where the red lines are" to Putin as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)