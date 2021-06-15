S.Korea's Moon arranging visit to Japan during Olympics - Yomiuri

South Korean President Moon Jae-In is arranging a visit to Japan timed with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the daily Yomiuri reported on Tuesday.

The Blue House is hoping that Moon will hold his first ever talks with Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga during his stay, the report said without citing sources.

The relationship between South Korea and Japan has soured in recent years due to disputes over war-time history and trade.

