Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon arranging visit to Japan during Olympics - Yomiuri

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 04:55 IST
S.Korea's Moon arranging visit to Japan during Olympics - Yomiuri
  • Country:
  • Japan

South Korean President Moon Jae-In is arranging a visit to Japan timed with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the daily Yomiuri reported on Tuesday.

The Blue House is hoping that Moon will hold his first ever talks with Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga during his stay, the report said without citing sources.

The relationship between South Korea and Japan has soured in recent years due to disputes over war-time history and trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
3
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
4
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021