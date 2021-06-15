Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. COVID-19 deaths cross painful 600,000 milestone as country reopens

Advertisement

The United States has now lost over 600,000 mothers, fathers, children, siblings and friends to COVID-19, a painful reminder that death, sickness and grief continue even as the country begins to return to something resembling pre-pandemic normal. A bride forced by the pandemic to have a Zoom wedding is planning a lavish in-person anniversary celebration this summer, but all of the guests must attest they are vaccinated.

U.S. Justice Dept. to 'strengthen' policies on getting lawmakers' records

The Justice Department will make its policies for obtaining records of U.S. lawmakers more rigorous after former President Donald Trump's administration secretly secured data on members of Congress, journalists and a former White House lawyer, the top U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-merrick-b-garland also said that "political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions" and that anyone within the department who fails to live up to that principle "will be met with strict accountability."

Two Republican U.S. senators introduce antitrust bill

Republican Senators Mike Lee and Chuck Grassley introduced a bill on Tuesday that would move all antitrust enforcement to the Justice Department, stripping the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission of antitrust authority, Lee's office said on Monday. The Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the FTC currently divide up the work of antitrust enforcement, with the FCC weighing in on telecommunications deals.

U.S. Senate confirms Biden appointee seen as Supreme Court contender

Democrats overcame Republican opposition on Monday as the U.S. Senate voted to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen as a possible future Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden, to an influential appellate court. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 53-44 to approve Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. All those in opposition were Republicans, with three voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases. Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. They admitted during a court hearing that they violated a federal law that prohibits "parading, demonstrating, or picketing" inside the Capitol without proper authorization, according to a court filing.

FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'

The FBI has warned that followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory could again engage in violence against political opponents out of frustration that the theory's predictions have not come true. Believers in the conspiracy theory - which casts former President Donald Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals - played a prominent role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Republican McConnell would block a Biden Supreme Court pick in 2024

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden would not get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the chamber and a vacancy arises during that presidential election year. "It's highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don't think either party, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election," McConnell told syndicated conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

U.S. Senate Republicans to discuss details of new infrastructure plan

U.S. Senate Republicans are due to hear details on Tuesday about a bipartisan proposal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, which lawmakers believe could win support from the caucus as a part of President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure plan. Members of a bipartisan Senate group will discuss the proposal with Republican senators at their weekly policy lunch, Republican lawmakers and aides said on Monday evening.

U.S. financial executive dies by suicide as firm faces fraud claims

The co-founder of a Florida financial firm facing investor lawsuits alleging securities fraud has died by suicide, and a spokesperson on Monday denied wrongdoing, saying the death was not connected to a class action lawsuit filed last week.

Eric Holtz, the 54-year-old co-founder of the Seeman Holtz Family of Companies in Boca Raton, took his own life on Friday in California, the company spokesperson confirmed.

Wasabi the Pekingese won Westminster Dog Show with pride and lots of steps, says Kennel Club

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, was the top dog in New York on Monday, posing at the Empire State Building a day after winning the Best in Show category at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Gail Miller Bisher, Westminster Kennel Club director of communications, said Wasabi had an impressive pedigree. "Wasabi's grandfather actually won Best in Show in 2012, Malachy was his name. And Wasabi's father won the toy group in 2015. So there is a lineage here of top dogs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)