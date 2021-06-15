Left Menu

People want to fight against KCR family rule: MoS Reddy after Eatala Rajender joins BJP

After former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender switched to the BJP from TRS, MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that people want to fight against the Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) family rule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 05:56 IST
MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender switched to the BJP from TRS, MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that people want to fight against the Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao's (KCR) family rule. He added that the joining of Rajender in BJP is just the beginning as there will be more joining. Rajender is scheduled to visit all 31 districts where new joinings will be done.

"People want to fight against the KCR family rule. The joining of former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender in BJP is just the beginning, there will be more joining. Rajender will visit all 31 districts where new joinings will be done," Reddy said while speaking to ANI. Rajender joined BJP in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

He had submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday. Rajender had on June 4 resigned from TRS citing differences with the party. He was removed from his post as state Health Minister over the allegations of land grabbing last month. (ANI)

