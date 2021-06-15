Left Menu

Japan denies reports of S. Korean president visit, summit during Olympics

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 07:20 IST
Japan denies reports of S. Korean president visit, summit during Olympics

Japan on Tuesday denied a media report that South Korean President Moon Jae-In is arranging a visit to Japan timed with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as well as talks with Japanese Prime Minister Suga.

The Blue House is hoping that Moon will hold his first ever talks with Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga during his stay, the Yomiuri daily reported, without citing sources. "There is no truth to that report," chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference, declining to comment further.

The relationship between South Korea and Japan has soured in recent years due to disputes over war-time history and trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021