Australia says trade deal with Britain has been agreed
Britain and Australia have agreed a trade deal after talks between the countries' two prime ministers, Australia's Minister for Trade Dan Tehan said on Tuesday.
Tehan said discussions between Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson at Downing Street on Monday had resolved all outstanding issues and agreement has now been reached.
"Both prime ministers have held a positive meeting in London overnight and have resolved outstanding issues in relation to the (Free Trade Agreement}," Tehan said in a statement.
