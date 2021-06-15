Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:03 IST
Ghaziabad Cong protests against 15 percent hike in house tax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress has demanded a rollback of the 15 percent hike in house tax by Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, saying that people were already reeling under financial stress due to the crisis created by coronavirus.

The city unit of the party on Monday staged a sit-in at Ramlila Maidan in Kavi Nagar and later took out a protest rally against the civic body's decision.

Manoj Kaushik, president of Ghaziabad Congress, said the hike in house tax by Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation at a time when people were facing financial problems was a "merciless act".

"Lockdown has made the monetary condition of people from bad to worse. Despite giving some relaxation in taxes, the civic body has increased house tax by 15 present," Kaushik said, urging the Nagar Nigam to take back its decision.

He also said people were facing difficulties due to the daily increase in fuel prices.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said," We have increased 15 percent house tax but simultaneously we are giving a rebate of 20 percent to house owners on the bill. Thus the public is not a loser." PTI Corr SNE AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

