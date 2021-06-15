Actor arrested for 'objectionable' social media post against Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde

Thane's Srinagar police on Tuesday arrested Marathi artist Mayuresh Kotkar for allegedly posting an objectionable statement on social media against Maharashtra state minister Eknath Shinde. The arrest was based on the police complaint filed by Shiv Sena.

Kotkar was produced before the court and has now been sent to judicial custody. Kotkar, who has acted in a number of Marathi serials had recently participated in the Agari community's campaign to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport as DB Patil Airport, by forming a human chain on the streets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)