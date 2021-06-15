Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI enquiry into UP journalist's death

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of a TV journalist based in Uttar Pradesh who had been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:32 IST
Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI enquiry into UP journalist's death
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of a TV journalist based in Uttar Pradesh who had been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh district. In the letter, Gandhi wrote, "The law and order have collapsed and liquor mafia from Aligarh to Pratapgarh have been found indulged in the spurious liquor trade, hundreds have died, and those journalists who had been exposing them are attacked." She also demanded financial assistance from the victim's family.

Television journalist Sulabh Srivastava was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night. Pratapgarh Police registered FIR on Monday against unknown persons at Kolwali Police Station in connection with the death of the scribe. Earlier, police called it an accident.

"Sulabh Srivastava, a scribe, was returning from Lalganj where he met with an accident. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Initial probe revealed that Srivastava fell after his bike collided with a handpump along the road," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh East. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021