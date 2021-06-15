Uttarakhand CM calls on Vice President Naidu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.
Separately, Union minister Som Parkash also called on the vice president.
The Vice President Secretariat tweeted photographs of the two leaders meeting Naidu at his official residence.
