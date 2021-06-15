Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen confident of ending U.S. aircraft subsidy dispute

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:06 IST
EU's von der Leyen confident of ending U.S. aircraft subsidy dispute
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she was "very positive" that the European Union and the United States would resolve their 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I am very positive that we will find an agreement on the Airbus-Boeing issue today in conversation with our American friends," von der Leyen told a news conference before the EU-U.S. summit on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021