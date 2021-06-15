RLD workers protest over BDC member's 'kidnapping'

Rashtriya Lok Dal workers on Tuesday staged a dharna outside a police station in the district's Titawi, demanding that a Block Development Council member allegedly kidnapped be rescued.

Block Development Council Dharmendra is missing since two days and his family has alleged that he was kidnapped by a BJP candidate, who is contested for the post of the block pramukh. The movement of the traffic was disrupted for hours as the protesters blocked the Khatima-Panipat highway.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)