Congress high command should not listen to Pilot camp, they tried to topple govt: BSP defectors

Rajasthan MLAs who had defected from the BSP to the ruling Congress objected to any move by the party high command to pacify dissident legislators led by Sachin Pilot, saying it was because of them that the government was in crisis last year.

The MLAs said they should be rewarded as the government was saved by them and other Independents.

Advertisement

Former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him had last year rebelled against CM Ashok Gehlot. They were accused of the bid to topple the state government.

All BSP MLAs in the state--Lakhan Singh, Rajendra Gudha, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Jogendra Awana--had defected to the ruling Congress in September 2019.

The statement by the four of the six BSP defectors have come at a time when the Pilot camp has again started pressing the party leadership for the resolution of the issues raised by them last year.

Reaffirming their confidence in the leadership of Gehlot, Tijara MLA Sandeep Kumar Yadav told reporters at a press conference here that the Pilot camp was not right in demanding anything as they had tried to topple the state government.

''They are repeatedly talking about workers and their share in the government but it was because of them that the government was in crisis last year. The government was saved only because we six and other independents stood by it,” he said.

''The Congress high command should not listen to them. Those who saved the government should get reward and honour,'' he said.

MLAs Jogendra Awana, Rajendra Gudha and Lakhan Singh also said the Ashok Gehlot government was about to fall because of Pilot and the MLAs loyal to him.

They asserted that the Congress leadership should not ignore the fact that the government was be saved by them and 10 Independents.

When asked about the Cabinet expansion, Rajendra Gudha said it was the prerogative of the chief minister.

''We merged with the Congress unconditionally but we did not know that 19 MLAs would desert the government. We MLAs were standing by the government. Now, it is the time to recognise who was with the government and against it,'' Gudha said.

Jogendra Singh Awana said Gehlot was their leader and will continue to remain so. We merged with the Congress due to Ashok Gehlot and we have confidence in his leadership, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)