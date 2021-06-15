Cong remembers Galwan bravehearts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to 20 bravehearts of the Indian Army who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash and said the government owes an explanation to the people on the incident. The soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while fighting against the PLA troops at the India-China border on the intervening night of June 15-16, 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

''I join a grateful nation in remembering the 20 brave jawans of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer who tragically lost their lives in a confrontation with PLA troops in Galwan on the night of 15-16 June, 2020. ''There are many questions that remain unanswered of that incident and many explanations this government owes to our people,'' Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

Using the hashtag ''#JusticeForGalwanMartyrs'', he also posted a video of his earlier press conference where he alleged that the prime minister has failed to protect Indian territory.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said on Twitter, ''Salute to all the brave sons who laid down their lives while protecting the country's border in Galwan.

''It's been a year since our 20 soldiers were martyred. The Chinese are still forcibly occupying our land. The Modi government has failed to protect the country,'' he said, using the hashtag ''#JusticeForGalwanMartyrs''.

The Congress also used the hashtag and said on Twitter, ''The June 15 2020 clashes in Galwan valley were the first combat deaths on India-China border in 45 years. One year on, the Chinese continue to occupy Indian territory, families of the 20 martyred jawans still look for answers and PM Modi continues to lie.'' Paying tributes to the soldiers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a tweet, ''A year ago today 20 of our soldiers laid their lives to protect our country's sovereignty in Galwan Valley. I join a grateful nation in paying tribute to them and salute them for their supreme sacrifice.'' PTI SKC ZMN

