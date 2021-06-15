Left Menu

Panchayat head's diktat for ISF workers sparks controversy in Bengal district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:24 IST
Controversy erupted in South 24 Parganas, after a panchayat pradhan issued a diktat that only the ones bearing allegiance to the TMC will get work under the 100-days' job scheme, with the ISF asserting that political leaning should never be a criterion in such matters.

Modasser Hossain, the head of Bhogali-II panchayat in Bhangar, during a meeting of supporters on Monday, said that those who had worked for the ISF during the Assembly polls, held earlier this year, should be ''surrendering to the ruling party if they are willing to find work under the scheme.

''Activists who had worked for other parties during the elections after having taken all facilities from us will not be considered (for the scheme) unless they surrender to us.

Those who worked for the ISF during elections will have to show their allegiance to the ruling party,'' he said.

The TMC lost to the ISF in Bhangar, the only seat which the Abbas Siddiqui party managed to bag in the state.

Criticising Hossain's assertion, Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui said elected representatives should work for one and all, irrespective of their political stance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

