UK govt to deliver economic statement on Wednesday -Labour party

The British government will deliver a statement on the economy to parliament on Wednesday, the opposition Labour party said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Plans for the economic statement, which may be delivered by finance minister Rishi Sunak, follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to delay lifting most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, a blow for businesses which had hoped to fully reopen.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)