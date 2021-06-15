Left Menu

Muslim man thrashed in Ghaziabad: Rahul says such cruelty shameful for society

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply to an incident in Ghaziabad in which an elderly Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', saying such cruelty is shameful for both society and religion.

In a video on social media, the elderly Muslim man has accused four men of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad police said it has already registered an FIR and arrested a man, Parvesh Gurjar, for his involvement in this alleged incident which took place on June 5 but was reported to police two days later.

Tagging a report on the incident, Rahul Gandhi said, ''I am not willing to accept that true devotees of Lord Ram can do such a thing.'' ''Such cruelty is far removed from humanity and is shameful for both society and religion,'' the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi.

