US Domestic News Roundup: Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute; U.S. Justice Dept. to 'strengthen' policies on getting lawmakers' records and more

Documents show Trump, allies pressed DOJ to overturn 2020 election -U.S. House Oversight panel

Documents obtained from the U.S. Department of Justice detail efforts by then President Donald Trump, his chief of staff and other allies to pressure the department to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, a U.S. House panel said on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee, which sought the records from the Justice Department, outlined a series of overtures from Trump, top aide Mark Meadows and an outside private attorney pushing the department to act on the former Republican president's false election claims.

Georgia man fatally shoots cashier, injures deputy over face mask dispute

A man shopping at a supermarket in Georgia state on Monday shot and killed the cashier serving him over an argument about his face mask, before wounding an off-duty sheriff's deputy working at the store, local authorities said. Victor Lee Tucker Jr, 30, shot the supermarket cashier with a handgun and was later involved in a shootout with the off-duty deputy, in which both were injured, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

U.S. congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for comparing COVID-19 masks to Holocaust

Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly apologized on Monday for her remarks last month comparing COVID-19 mask requirements and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews. "I have made a mistake and it's really bothered me for a couple weeks now," Greene told a news conference. She added that "there's nothing comparable" to the Holocaust and "I know the words I stated were hurtful and for that I am very sorry."

U.S. Justice Dept. to 'strengthen' policies on getting lawmakers' records

The Justice Department will make its policies for obtaining records of U.S. lawmakers more rigorous after former President Donald Trump's administration secretly secured data on members of Congress, journalists and a former White House lawyer, the top U.S. law enforcement official said on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-merrick-b-garland also said that "political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions" and that anyone within the department who fails to live up to that principle "will be met with strict accountability."

Mobile air traffic control tower aids in California wildfire fight

Amid a worsening drought emergency and fires already blazing across California, Titus "Stretch" Gall is gearing up for another long wildfire season. The 72-year-old former air traffic controller is the president of Tower Tech Inc, a mobile air traffic control tower company that helps agencies like the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) and the National Forest Service control the airspace over wildfires.

Explainer: California reopens, mostly, on Tuesday

California says it is opening up from COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, but tech companies and other offices are not changing as fast as Disneyland, gyms and stores. Here is what's changing for California offices, and what's not.

U.S. to take steps against white supremacists and militia groups

Five months after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil steps for federal and local officials and social media companies to battle national security threats posed by white supremacists and militia groups. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will release a plan for increased information sharing, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats, and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

U.S. Senate confirms Biden appointee seen as Supreme Court contender

Democrats overcame Republican opposition on Monday as the U.S. Senate voted to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen as a possible future Supreme Court nominee for President Joe Biden, to an influential appellate court. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 53-44 to approve Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. All those in opposition were Republicans, with three voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'

The FBI has warned that followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory could again engage in violence against political opponents out of frustration that the theory's predictions have not come true. Believers in the conspiracy theory - which casts former President Donald Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals - played a prominent role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

U.S. Senate Republicans to discuss details of new infrastructure plan

U.S. Senate Republicans are due to hear details on Tuesday about a bipartisan proposal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, which lawmakers believe could win support from the caucus as a part of President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure plan. Members of a bipartisan Senate group will discuss the proposal with Republican senators at their weekly policy lunch, Republican lawmakers and aides said on Monday evening.

