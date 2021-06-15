Left Menu

Dhankhar trying to project Bengal as site like Israel- Palestine war: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:53 IST
Dhankhar trying to project Bengal as site like Israel- Palestine war: TMC
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress Tuesday claimed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is trying to convey a view that a war is going on in the state like that between Palestine and Israel.

TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy alleged that the governor, in ''an unprecedented manner has been launching tirades against the state government almost daily.

''The governor is making venomous and baseless comments against the state government like a spokesperson of the BJP.

He is trying to convey a view that as if a war is going on in Bengal like that in Palestine and Israel.'' Pointing out that it is part of a ''specific plan'', the TMC MP told reporters that the governor is attempting to create a ''make-believe situation'' depicting that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

The TMC spokesperson alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is ''conspiring'' against the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal since the saffron party could not win the assembly elections in the state.

Referring to Dhankars proposed four-day visit to the national capital, Roy said, the Trinamool Congress is not supposed to know why the governor is going to New Delhi.

The governor had tweeted that he will be going to the national capital on Tuesday and returning on Friday.

He had not specified the reasons for his visit to New Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to the governor on Monday to seek his intervention over alleged lawlessness and ''partisan stance'' of the police.

Following the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation regarding the alleged alarming law and order situation in the state.

Ever since assuming the gubernatorial office in July 2019, Dhankhar and the Trinamool government have been engaged in a war of words on several issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021