Mexican president says will not hike taxes
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:08 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.
"There are no tax rises," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Congress
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Lopez Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-What will happen to the Mexican peso after the June 6 elections?
Mexican president signals most legislative upheaval is done
Eager to represent: Gay and trans Mexican candidates running in key vote
Eager to represent: Gay and trans Mexican candidates running in key vote
Mexican national team match halted for discriminatory chants