Mexican president says will not hike taxes

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:08 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.

"There are no tax rises," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

