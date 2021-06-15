Ex-French President Sarkozy denies all wrongdoing at campaign finance trial

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday told a trial into the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign that he had committed no wrongdoing.

"Did I have any intention of fraud... was I careless or negligent. I formally deny all that," Sarkozy said.

The trial casts a further shadow over the career of a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage. Earlier this year, Sarkozy was convicted of corruption in a separate case.

