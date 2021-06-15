Ex-French President Sarkozy denies all wrongdoing at campaign finance trial
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday told a trial into the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign that he had committed no wrongdoing. "Did I have any intention of fraud... Earlier this year, Sarkozy was convicted of corruption in a separate case.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:13 IST
- Country:
- France
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday told a trial into the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign that he had committed no wrongdoing.
"Did I have any intention of fraud... was I careless or negligent. I formally deny all that," Sarkozy said.
Advertisement
The trial casts a further shadow over the career of a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage. Earlier this year, Sarkozy was convicted of corruption in a separate case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicolas Sarkozy
- Sarkozy
- French
Advertisement