Not bothered about Sovon Chatterjee's next political move: Bengal BJP chief

Making light of city ex-mayor Sovan Chatterjee's visit to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's residence, which raised speculation over his next political move, the Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday said it ''wasn't bothered about individuals who joined his party when the situation was favourable and left thereafter''.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted that ''loyal leaders are still with the party'', without naming anyone.

Advertisement

Asked about the possibility of Chatterjee's return to the TMC, following in the footsteps of Mukul Roy, Ghosh said, ''These individuals had failed to enrich the saffron party in any way. It doesn't matter where they go. They cannot cause any harm to our organisation.'' The former mayor, who had joined the BJP in 2019, left the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls this year, and had since not taken part in active politics.

Chatterjee had on Monday evening paid a courtesy visit to the residence of his former TMC colleague to extend condolences following his mother's demise. He was accompanied by friend Baisakhi Banerjee.

''It was a courtesy visit. I do not have the mind frame to discuss politics with someone whose mother has just expired,'' he had told reporters.

Baisakhi Banerjee, however, thanked TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for standing by Sovon Chatterjee after he was arrested by the CBI, along with three other leaders, in connection with the Narada sting case.

''This shows that Didi's love for us has remained intact. Personal ties go beyond politics,'' she had added.

In an apparent dig at the ex-mayor, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday that ''some people who would address BJP leaders as Kailashji (Vijayvargiya), Naddaji (J P Nadda) are now heaping praise on Bobbyda (TMC minister Firhad Hakim), Subratada (TMC minister Subrata Mukherjee), Didi (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee).

''One cant help but notice the change in the behaviour of these people in just a few months,'' the TMC leader added.

PTI SUS RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)