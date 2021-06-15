BJP MP was advised to discuss Maratha quota with Thackeray instead of announcing stir: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was advised to discuss the Maratha quota issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instead of taking a decision to launch his agitation.

A statewide agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community will be launched from Kolhapur on June 16 under the leadership of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

Pawar maintained that two state ministers and MLAs of Kolhapur district will meet protesters and try to understand their views.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs, terming it as ''unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

''All the MLAs, guardian minister of Kolhapur Satej Patil and rural development minister Hasan Mushrif will try and understand their (agitators) stand and also express their views,'' said Pawar, while speaking to the reporters here.

Asked if the agitation could have been avoided given the worrisome COVID-19 situation in Kolhapur, the NCP leader said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has already taken a decision on launching the stir.

''He has gone far on that issue. We had told him to have a discussion with Uddhav Thackeray (over the Maratha quota issue ) instead of (launching) an agitation,'' Pawar claimed.

He said after the Supreme Court ruling, the state government had communicated its stand on the Maratha reservation issue to the Centre.

''So, now we will have to again go to the SC (with a review petition) or approach the Centre seeking amendment in relevant laws. We have already communicated our stand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let's see what decision he takes,'' said Pawar.

He said besides the issues related to the Maratha quota that come under the Centre's purview, the CM and and the Maharashtra cabinet are ready to address matters which fall under the state government's ambit. PTI SPK RSY RSY

