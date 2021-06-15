RLD's Muzaffarnagar district president booked for threatening man

The Rashtriya Lok Dal's district president was booked for allegedly threatening and abusing a man here on Tuesday, police said.

They said an FIR was registered against RLD district chief Ajit Rathi under IPC Sections 504 and 506 based on a complaint by one Vipin Kumar.

According to the complaint, it is alleged that Rathi had threatened him over a comment on a Facebook post after the RLD leader's wife was defeated in the panchayat elections held in April.

