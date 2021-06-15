Pilot loyalist MLA praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot's leadership

Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who was with dissident leader Sachin Pilot during his rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, on Tuesday expressed faith in the CM's leadership.

He also said that Pilot would not move to the BJP and the issue of resentment in Congress was being ''exaggerated''.

“I consider Sachin Pilot as my leader. Ashok Gehlot is above him. He is the chief minister so he will have to be considered as the leader, even Sachin will also have to consider him as the leader,” he told reporters at his residence in Jaipur when asked whether he considers Pilot as his leader.

The remarks come amid rumblings in the Pilot camp over the ''delay'' in meeting the demands made by the faction last year.

Sharma is the third Pilot loyalist MLA after Virat Nagar MLA Indraj Gurjar and Todabhim MLA P R Meena who have praised Gehlot for work done in their constituencies in recent days.

On a possible cabinet expansion in the state, the senior MLA said nine cabinet births are vacant and 25 legislators are eyeing the posts.

He said it was for the chief minister to take a decision on who should be included into the cabinet, whether they are the MLAs who came from the BSP, independents or those who are with Pilot.

Commenting on the present political situation in the state, he said the issue is being exaggerated while adding that Pilot will not go to BJP.

“Pilot himself has not said anything till date and only the MLAs accompanying him are speaking. No one has any control over their companions,” he said, adding that the matter will be resolved soon.

The former minister also rejected the allegation of Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki that the phones of MLAs were being tapped. He said if there is any phone tapping, then those whose phones have been tapped should come forward.

On the question of the AICC panel formed to resolve issues raised by the Pilot camp last year, he said the committee should sit and decide the matters with both Gehlot and Pilot.

He said that committees are formed to ''pacify'' and everyone knows what happens to them.

The Sardarshahar MLA said he went to Manesar during the rebellion last year to support Sachin Pilot because his work was not being done by the government in his constituency but now it is happening.

Sharma was booked last year by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police after audio clips surfaced regarding a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

However, the SOG later dropped the sedition charge and handed over three cases related to the attempts to topple the government to the state Anti-Corruption Bureau for investigation of horse trading allegations.

The senior MLA was among 19 MLAs, including Pilot, who had rebelled against Gehlot in July last year.

