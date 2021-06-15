Left Menu

India will always remain indebted to soldiers who sacrificed lives in Galwan: Kejriwal

The country will always remain indebted to the soldiers for their immortal sacrifice, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.In February, China officially acknowledged that five of its military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:29 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday paid homage to the 20 soldiers of the Indian Army who were killed in the Galwan Valley clash last year, saying the country will always remain indebted to them for their sacrifice.

The soldiers were killed in fierce hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops on this day last year, triggering a large deployment of troops and heavy weaponry by both armies at the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

''Today marks the completion of a year since the clash with China in the Galwan Valley. Salute to the immortal martyrdom of all those soldiers of the country who fought till their last breath to defend the country. The country will always remain indebted to the soldiers for their immortal sacrifice,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In February, China officially acknowledged that five of its military officers and soldiers were killed in the clashes with the Indian Army though it is widely believed that the death toll was higher.

