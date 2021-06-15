New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL70 UP-3RDLD MLAS Suspended BSP MLAs meet Akhilesh, may join SP Lucknow: At least five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, triggering speculation that they may join his party.

DES31 UP-VIRUS-CURFEW UP reduces night curfew timings by two hours from next week; restaurants, malls allowed at 50 pc capacity Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give relaxation of two more hours during the night 'corona curfew' across the state from June 21 with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

DES32 UP-TAJ-MAHAL Taj Mahal to reopen from Wednesday, 650 visitors allowed at a time Agra: At the Taj Mahal, which will reopen for visitors from Wednesday, only 650 people will be allowed to enter the premises at a time, officials said on Tuesday.

LGD22 COURT-LD UP-MINOR-CUSTODY HC refuses to give custody of minor 'husband' to 'wife' Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has refused to give custody of a minor ‘husband’ to his ‘wife’, holding that their marriage was voidable and doing so would amount to sanctioning cohabitation between a major and a minor.

DEL10 PRIYANKA-UP-REPORTER UP journalist death: Priyanka writes to CM Adityanath; demands CBI probe New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demand a CBI probe into the ''mysterious'' death of a journalist who had recently reported on the liquor mafia.

DEL63 RAHUL-NCR-MAN-BEATEN Muslim man thrashed in Ghaziabad: Rahul says such cruelty shameful for society New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply to an incident in Ghaziabad in which an elderly Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', saying such cruelty is shameful for both society and religion.

DEL29 RJ-CONG-MLAs Congress high command should not listen to Pilot camp, they tried to topple govt: BSP defectors Jaipur: Rajasthan MLAs who had defected from the BSP to the ruling Congress objected to any move by the party high command to pacify dissident legislators led by Sachin Pilot, saying it was because of them that the government was in crisis last year.

DES19 RJ-MLA-SUPPORT-CM Pilot loyalist MLA praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot's leadership Jaipur: Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who was with dissident leader Sachin Pilot during his rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, on Tuesday expressed faith in the CM's leadership. DES13 PB-SAD-BSP-PROTEST Police use water cannons to disperse SAD-BSP workers in Mohali Mohali: Police on Tuesday used water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP leaders and workers when they were forcing their way to 'gherao' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here. DES28 PB-VIRUS-CURBS Restaurants, cinema halls, gyms in Punjab to reopen with 50 pc capacity Chandigarh: As the Covid positivity rate dropped to two per cent in Punjab, the state government on Tuesday eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, cinema halls and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning Wednesday. DES38 PB-CH-CURFEW Chandigarh eases Covid restrictions, shops to remain open till 7 pm Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday further eased Covid restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 pm.

DES34 HR-SCHOOLS-LD-HOLIDAY Haryana govt extends schools' summer holidays till June 30 Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the summer vacation for all schools in the state till June 30.

