Biden arrives in Geneva for summit with Putin

President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva Tuesday for a high-pressure meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hes said he also hopes to look for areas where the United States and Russia can cooperate and to normalize the historically icy relationship between the two nations.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST
President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva Tuesday for a high-pressure meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That's after a week-long series of confidence-building meetings between the U.S. leader and his European allies.

Biden held long days of meetings at summits of Group of Seven, NATO and European Union leaders, and he helped secure communiques expressing concern over Russia and China. On Tuesday, he presided over a tension-easing breakthrough in a long-running U.S.-EU trade dispute involving airplane subsidies.

But Biden's Wednesday meeting with the Russian president is his most highly anticipated.

Biden plans to confront Putin on everything from Moscow's cyberattacks to its election interference efforts and human rights abuses. He's said he also hopes to look for areas where the United States and Russia can cooperate and to normalize the historically icy relationship between the two nations.

