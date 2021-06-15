UK govt to deliver economic statement on Wednesday
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:56 IST
The British government will deliver a statement on the economy to parliament on Wednesday.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, will make the statement after the government delayed lifting most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, a blow for businesses which had hoped to fully reopen.
