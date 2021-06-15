Probe ordered into Mizoram wall collapse that killed 4 children

The Mizoram government has constituted a magisterial inquiry in connection with the collapse of a retaining wall which swept away a building resulting in the deaths of four children, an official said on Tuesday.

Four children were killed and two injured when an Assam-type building in which a seven-member family lived, was swept away by the retaining wall that collapsed due to a landslip triggered by rains here on Friday.

The government order issued on Monday has appointed Aizawl district deputy commissioner or magistrate Lalhriatzuali Ralte to conduct the probe.

The deputy commissioner was asked to submit a complete report of the findings within two weeks of her appointment, the official said.

The order, a copy of which is available with PTI, said that the government felt necessary to thoroughly investigate the incident, to determine its causes and nature, so that it can formulate policies to avert such disasters in future and place responsibility on the negligent party, if any.

The inquiry will establish whether there was any human negligence or other factors that led to the incident, the order said.

State disaster management and rehabilitation minister Lalchamliana said the government is apprehensive that it was not a natural but a man-made disaster.

''It appears that the incident resulted from negligence as it was believed to be caused by the accumulation of loose soil from a construction site situated above the collapsed building,'' he said.

The minister also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each of the victims, which will be paid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

