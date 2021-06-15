Slovak Supreme Court cancels acquittal of journalist murder accused
Slovakia's Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the acquittal of a businessman accused of organising the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee and ordered a new trial, following an appeal from prosecutors.
A lower court last year acquitted Marian Kocner, in a case that shook Slovakia and led to mass protests against graft in government, citing lack of evidence.
