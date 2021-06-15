Left Menu

Slovak Supreme Court cancels acquittal of journalist murder accused

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:09 IST
Slovak Supreme Court cancels acquittal of journalist murder accused
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Slovakia's Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the acquittal of a businessman accused of organising the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee and ordered a new trial, following an appeal from prosecutors.

A lower court last year acquitted Marian Kocner, in a case that shook Slovakia and led to mass protests against graft in government, citing lack of evidence.

Also Read: Soccer-Slovakia out to stifle Poland's Lewandowski threat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021