PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:16 IST
Jharkhand declares black fungus as epidemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared mucormycosis an epidemic amid the rising number of cases in the state.

There are 130 suspected cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in the state. Of them, 79 cases have been confirmed, said a senior official at the Chief Minister's Office.

So far, 25 people have died in the state due to black fungus, while 37 have recovered, he said.

''On the direction of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, black fungus has been declared as an epidemic,'' the CMO tweeted.

The decision was taken amid black fungus threat among immune-compromised patients, especially COVID-19 patients being treated with steroids, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

