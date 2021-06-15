Punjab: AAP protests over scholarship 'scam'

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Tuesday held statewide protests and its workers observed fast over the alleged multi-crore post matric scholarship scam. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said hunger strike and demonstrations led by district incharges of the party's SC wing were held in front of the offices of deputy commissioners in all districts.

Party leaders and volunteers raised slogans against the ruling Congress-led government and demanded the registration of case against Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. Allegations of Rs 64 crore misappropriation from the scholarship fund for Scheduled Caste students had surfaced last year. Thereafter, the chief minister had directed the state chief secretary to conduct a thorough inquiry.

Advertisement

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated Dharamsot. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also demanded that the state government release pending amount of Rs 1,539 crore under the Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Castes (PMS-SCs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)